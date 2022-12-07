Victoria's Secret

Bare 3 Piece Luxe Fragrance Gift Set

$85.00 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

The joy of gifting fragrance. Celebrate individuality with Bare, a proprietary blend of musks that mixes with your body chemistry to reveal your signature. This luxe scent experience embraces beauty and home. Scent notes of Australian sandalwood, mandarin Madagascar, and Egyptian violet. This fragrance becomes you. Authentic and true, Bare mixes with your unique body chemistry to reveal the perfect signature scent. Created with a proprietary blend of musks, this exclusive Eau de Parfum opens with an effervescent freshness of mandarins from Madagascar, softens into a dewy, floral heart of Egyptian violet petals, and lingers with a warm, cocooning base of Australian sandalwood. It’s truly our most personal fragrance yet. TSA-friendly, perfect for travel. Packaging may vary.