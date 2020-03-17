Erica Weiner

Victorian Silver Floral Swag Locket

The Aesthetic Movement, or Aestheticism, was an approach to art, design, and fashion that began in the 1870s and lasted until the end of the Victorian era. The ethos of the movement was "art for art's sake.", and it took inspiration from a variety of styles - Asian art being of noteworthy importance. Typically these lockets are engraved with nature motifs in a highly minimalistic style. This unusual locket from the Aesthetic period features an unusual floral swag. Hangs from a new 24" sterling silver chain.