DSquared2

'victorian' High Collar Blouse

£505.00 £303.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

An example of the traditional English influences in DSQUARED2’s AW16 collection, the 'Victorian' high collar blouse is bound to impress. With a neck-hugging tall collar leading to an intricate front button fastening, this blouse utilises a series of refined folding and threading techniques, most notably the pleating accents at the front bib and the structured shoulders, reminiscent of a couture gown. The 'Victorian' high collar blouse also features a round neck, short sleeves, a tie waist and a flared hem.