Victoria Young

Victoria Young Rose Studs

$295.00

These rose cut earrings are dreamy twist on classic diamond studs. The gold settings have asymmetric prongs, and the pair is available in white diamond, as well as a pale lavender sapphire or lightest blue sapphire. They’d make a great gift to mark a momentous occasion, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for that to snag a pair.