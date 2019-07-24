Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Urban Outfitters

Victoria Oversized V-neck Sweater

$69.00
At Urban Outfitters
Classic pullover sweater from Urban Outfitters cut in an oversized silhouette. Made from a soft cotton knit with a deep v-neckline and long sleeves.
Featured in 1 story
20 Of Urban Outfitter’s Best Selling Styles
by Emily Ruane