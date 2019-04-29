Gigi C

Victoria One Piece

Majestic Victoria, she's like no other. Ageless black and white statement one-piece that stays in place with four white ties down each side. Black with white binding - it is sensational! Ultra high cut, you'll have legs for days. Two layers of lining keep you covered in and out of the water. A head turner on the beach, or worn as a bodysuit with your favorite black or white jeans. Model is wearing size extra small Silky Italian Fabric Removable bust pads Ultra high cut legs skimpy bottom coverage Clean finished seams create a smooth interior 82% Nylon 18% Spandex Lining 80% Polyamide 20% Elastane Fully lined