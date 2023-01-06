VG Victor Glemaud

Victor Glemaud Asymmetric Mixed Yarn Sweater Dress

$79.75

Buy Now Review It

At HSN

Victor Glemaud Asymmetric Mixed Yarn Sweater Dress Effortless dressing is at its cutest with this attention-getting, color blocked sweater dress from Victor Glemaud. The asymmetric cut pulls in the silhouette to lightly hug your curves in all the right places, while draping loosely in others ... because even on your most casual days, you deserve to look your best!