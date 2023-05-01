Vicks

Vicks Vaporub

$16.20

TOPICAL COUGH SUPPRESSANT: Clinically proven to reduce cough. Rub a thick layer of VapoRub ointment on your chest and throat for cough relief so you can breathe easier. POWERFUL & EFFECTIVE VICKS SCENT. Medicated Vicks Vapors contains a proprietary blend of fragrance ingredients including menthol & camphor that go straight to the source of your cough. RELIEVE MINOR ACHES AND PAINS. Apply a thick layer of the VapoRub ointment to relieve minor aches and pains in your muscles and joints. SOOTHES & COMFORTS ON CONTACT. Soothing medicated Vicks vapors start working fast for proven cough relief day or night. TRUSTED VICKS RELIEF FROM THE WORLD'S #1 SELLING OTC COUGH & COLD BRAND*