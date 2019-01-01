Vickerman

Vickerman 3 Count Peppermint Twist Shatterproof Candy Cane Swirl Christmas Ornaments, 3.75"

From the Peppermint Twist Collection. Item #N100725. 3-piece set. Color: red. Finish: matte/shiny. Create a festive winter candy-land with these red glitter swirl disc ornaments. Each ornament is hand-painted and accented with red & iridescent white glitter. Shatterproof ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass with the unbreakable practicality of plastic. Pack of silver string hangers are included for optional use (ornament hooks not included). Fully dimensional ornaments. design on both sides. Dimensions of each ornament: 4"H x 3.5"W x 1.5"D. Material(s): plastic/metal hanger/glitter