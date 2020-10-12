Vichy

Mineral 89 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amazon is an authorized retailer of Vichy products. Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Moisturizer: named one of Allure’s Best Fragrance Free Products for Sensitive Skin according to US Dermatologists. Every day our skin is attacked by internal and external aggressors, such as cold weather, pollution, stress, and fatigue, which cause the skin to be dehydrated and dull. Together, these aggressors are called the exposome. Mineral 89 is a pure and powerful face moisturizer that hydrates, plumps, and fortifies skin to protect against these exposome factors. Combines 89% of Vichy Mineralizing Water with 15 essential minerals and Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate, plump, and fortify your skin. Vichy Mineralizing Water also reinforces the skin’s natural barrier function for healthier, stronger skin. This booster serum with a lightweight gel texture that absorbs quickly, this facial serum delivers a boost of hydration for a vibrant, healthy glow. Non-greasy and non-sticky. This Hyaluronic Acid serum moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, including for sensitive skin. Paraben-free, fragrance-free, oil-free formula. This hydrating serum is: • Paraben-free • Fragrance-free • Oil-free • Alcohol-free • Silicone-Free • Colorant-free • Allergy-tested • Vegan – no animal derived ingredients or by-products • Tested on sensitive skin • Tested under dermatological control for safety. Formulated with only 11 ingredients: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Peg/Ppg/Polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Methyl Gluceth-20, Citric Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate (natural origin Hyaluronic Acid), Carbomer, Biosaccharide Gum-1. Product packaging may vary.