Vichy

Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum & Moisturizer

$51.99

Buy Now Review It

Description Vichy Mineral 89 Face Serum and Aqualia Thermale Fragrance Free Moisturizing Cream to hydrate and repair dry skin. Benefits This hydrating duo works to plump the skin and repair lost moisture so skin feels protected and soothed. Suggested Use Apply serum to cleansed skin morning and night. Follow with Aqualia Moisturizer to lock in moisture.