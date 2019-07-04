Vichy

Vichy Dermablend Make-up Setting Powder

£17.98 £13.49

At Superdrug

I actually use it over Teint Ideal Fluid to matte the skin. It works great, yea it goes on white and it looks like youre about to look pale but just dab it in with the puff and it blends in. It does mat the skin for hours as well, finally powder that does it as ive been looking for one like it for ages. The only minus is that it really goes everywhere when you try to get it out through the lil holes. I understand the holes are needed to prevent any dirt, bacteria and moist to get inside the container though. So one need to learn how to balance/shake the jar to not spill the powder out everywhere.