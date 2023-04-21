Vichy

Aqualia Thermal Uv Defense Daily Face Moisturizer With Sunscreen – Spf 30

Vichy Aqualia Thermal UV Defense Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 30 is a lightweight, daily moisturizer with sunscreen that provides long-lasting 48 hour dynamic hydration and broad spectrum protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, which can cause skin damage and premature skin aging. This moisturizer for face with spf is formulated with Niacinimide, 15 Mineral-Rich Vichy Volcanic Water and Plant Sugars to combine skin hydration and sun protection in one easy step. Vichy face cream with spf has an oil-free, refreshing lightweight texture that glides easily over skin without stickiness. Skin appears refreshed, leaving a healthy looking radiance after 24 hours. Vichy anti aging sunscreen moisturizer is paraben-free, oil-free and non-comedogenic. Consumer Results: After 24 hours:* 92% of women felt skin was protected from dryness 90% of women felt softer skin 88% of women felt skin was more supple 82% of women saw smoother skin 71% of women agreed skin was plumped *Confirmed by consumer self-evaluation Key Ingredients: Vichy Volcanic Water sourced from French volcanoes features 15 essential minerals that are clinically demonstrated to help strengthen the skin's barrier and protect skin against damaging environmental factors like lack of sleep, stress and pollution that can cause up to 80% of skin aging Niacinamide helps reduce moisture loss and dehydration Plant sugar delivers high-performance hydration by strengthening the skin's barrier to help prevent water loss and leave skin looking radiant How to Use: Apply evenly every morning or before sun exposure Reapply as needed Use on face and neck either alone or under makeup, and smooth on gently until thoroughly absorbed Brand Story: A doctor founded French Pharmacy skincare brand created in 1931, VICHY Laboratoires has a mission to empower women to maximize their skin health at every stage of life. VICHY Laboratoires is committed to understanding the science of healthy skin, pioneering research on the exposome (the cumulative impact of all aggressors across our lifetime) for over 40 years. At the core of every formulation is the 15 mineral rich VICHY Volcanic Water, naturally sourced from French volcanoes and clinically proven to strengthen and protect the skin from exposome aggressors. As the #3 brand recommended by dermatologists worldwide, Vichy products promise efficacy and safety, formulated with dermatologist recommended ingredients backed by science.