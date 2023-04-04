Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
FP Collection
Vicente Slide Sandals
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Flared Heel Platform Sandals
BUY
$179.00
& Other Stories
FP Collection
Vicente Slide Sandals
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Clarks
Atl Trek Sea Sandal
BUY
$44.90
$100.00
Nordstrom
Nisolo
Huarache Sandal
BUY
$138.00
Nisolo
More from FP Collection
FP Collection
Honeybee Cord Tote Bag
BUY
$39.95
$78.00
Free People
FP Collection
Mystic Mary Jane Double-strap Flats
BUY
£128.00
Free People
FP Collection
Read Between The Lines Belt
BUY
$68.00
Free People
FP Collection
Read Between The Lines Belt
BUY
£58.00
Free People
More from Sandals
& Other Stories
Flared Heel Platform Sandals
BUY
$179.00
& Other Stories
FP Collection
Vicente Slide Sandals
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Clarks
Atl Trek Sea Sandal
BUY
$44.90
$100.00
Nordstrom
Nisolo
Huarache Sandal
BUY
$138.00
Nisolo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted