Jonathan Adler

Vice Weed Canister

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jonathan Adler

Guilty Pleasures. Celebrate life's little helpers. Our iconic canisters show off your indulgences, from sweets to sedatives, in irresistible hues. Cluster a few on your counter, keep one bedside for late-night cravings, or go wild and collect them all. Our Vice Collection starts its journey in our Soho studio where Jonathan and his team design and sculpt the models. Each high-fired porcelain canister is glazed with a graphic black and white or rich color finish. Discover our entire Vice Collection.