Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Fazeek
Vice Versa Carafe
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fazeek
Need a few alternatives?
Pyrex
Pyrex Pyrex Round Casserole Dish
BUY
£51.99
£71.99
House of Fraser
Luhom Lujoso Hogar Mexico
Marble Cheese Board
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
IKEA
Ikea 365+ Värdefull
BUY
£6.00
IKEA
Nespresso
Nespresso Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine
BUY
£79.00
£157.00
ao.com
More from Fazeek
Fazeek
Salad Servers
BUY
$89.00
Fazeek
Fazeek
Wave Coupe Glass Set
BUY
$101.15
$119.00
Rj Living
Fazeek
Two Wave Glasses
BUY
$79.00
Fazeek
Fazeek
Wave Glasses
BUY
$69.00
Fazeek
More from Kitchen
Pyrex
Pyrex Pyrex Round Casserole Dish
BUY
£51.99
£71.99
House of Fraser
Luhom Lujoso Hogar Mexico
Marble Cheese Board
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
IKEA
Ikea 365+ Värdefull
BUY
£6.00
IKEA
Nespresso
Nespresso Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine
BUY
£79.00
£157.00
ao.com
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted