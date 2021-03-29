Urban Decay

Vice Long Lasting Lipstick In Stark Naked

$16.15

A long lasting lipstick in a range of addictive shades and finishes that lay down intense pigment in just one swipe. Infused with Urban Decay's Pigment Infusion System™, this beauty favorite delivers intense lip color with every shade and goes on ultra creamy – no dragging or skipping. WHAT IT DOES: Full range of shades, from nudes and reds to moody plums and black lipsticks Finishes range from sheer shimmer to mega matte lipstick - perfect for all makeup looks Formulated with vitamin C, jojoba oil and aloe vera to nourish and protect lips HOW TO USE: Layer more than one shade of Vice Lipstick to create custom lip colors Get a gradient effect by applying a deep shade to the outer area of your lip, then add softer shade to the center For ultra-long wear, pair these new shades of Vice Lipstick with matching shades of 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil or Ultimate Ozone Multipurpose Primer Pencil USE WITH: Urban Decay Vice 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil Urban Decay Ultimate Ozone Multipurpose Primer Pencil KEY INGREDIENTS: Aloe vera, jojoba, avocado and babassu oils: nourish and soften lips Malaysian illipe butter: provides long-lasting moisture Vitamin C and vitamin E: deliver a hit of antioxidants Paraben-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 2841086