Urban Decay

Vice Lipstick

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

Vice Lipstick comes in a massive lineup of 135 addictive shades and six indulgent finishes—our biggest lineup yet! Our shade range has it all: Bold brights. Dark, sexy shades. Super-versatile neutrals. With so much variety it’ll make your head spin, there’s something for everyone—from new shades to cult favorites you thought you’d never see again. Several shades were inspired by some of our other lip products (and even our Eyeshadows and Eye Pencils!)