🌷 Get yourself a LIMITED EDITION Cute Little Fucker! 🌷 These exclusive Pride color mix toys are solely accessible on this webpage, this month, and only while the limited run of toys last! Celebrate Pride with a toy as fun & unique as you are ✨ Name: Jix (And their Partner!) Pronouns: He for the lavender and she for the periwinkle, or They for either! (and he for Jim, she for Jin) Loves: Diving, playing and, well, sex! Dimensions: tapers 3.2 cm - 2.5 cm / 1.25 inch - 1 inch diameter, 19 cm / 7.5 inch total length, 14 cm / 5.5 inch insertable length Jix comes from a planet of love and laughter, and they want to share that love with you. Jix is slender, making them as gentle on your body as they are pleasurable. No need to be intimidated, Jix is thin enough to be a great beginner anal toy, tapered to work with your body, not against it. They love working with their partner to unlock multiple sensations in you at once; pleasure yourself internally and externally at the same time, penetrate two of your holes together, or easily have your partner hold the other end as an ergonomic handle to take you on a journey with. Jix is a loving and hard-working friend. All Cute Little Fuckers toys have these fantastic features: Award Winning Artist Designed For all genders High quality materials - 100% silicone, the gold standard of sex toys Soft silicone feel Vibrate at five speeds and five modes - an incredibly strong vibrator USB rechargeable Quiet. Shhhhhh. Waterproof Interchangeable vibrator Easy to clean Designed to be used in creative ways 1 Year Warranty Learn about our free & affordable toy program for low-income folx! Photos with models courtesy of Nikkia Margaret