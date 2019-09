Creatures of Comfort

Vicco Dress Poly Chiffon

$425.00 $213.00

Buy Now Review It

At Creatures of Comfort

Vintage-inspired, the Vicco Dress features a fun, '50s-style neckline with a gathered waist and ruched detailing. Pair its flounce skirt with a stacked slingback or a suede flat. Adjustable straps with metal sliders Ruched center and side seams Right side invisible zipper Hook & eye closure Gathered waist Layered skirt 100% Polyester Made in USA