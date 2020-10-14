LifePro

Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

$249.97 $199.99

BUILD MUSCLE. IMPROVE YOUR FITNESS & FLEXIBILITY - No matter who you are you deserve to feel great and have a healthy lean physique. Jump on your fitness platform to instantly begin sculpting the body and booty of your dreams! The Waver creates a full-body vibration that stimulates musculature causing extra muscle contraction and increased activation at all stages of your workout! LOSE WEIGHT BURN FAT & CELLULITE - The benefits you'll get from your vibration platform go far beyond building muscle - boost your metabolism and improve circulation to burn unwanted fat increase bone density & suppress joint stress levels. In addition to your yoga straps our resistance bands make the perfect at-home gym cardio bundle to tone and strengthen your upper and lower body. UNIQUE DESIGN. USER-FRIENDLY DISPLAY. MULTI-SPEED. With a wide range of speed settings from 1 to 99 you can maximize your workouts regardless of your ability level. For your convenience wheels are attached are for easy maneuverability and storage. With our easy to use display screen and remote control you'll get the most efficient results in the shortest amount of time possible. SPECIAL BONUSES. ONLINE PROFESSIONAL TRAINER MANUAL & EBOOK - When purchasing our product we at LifePro want you to receive as much value as possible. We have designed our manual to be extremely user-friendly. In addition With each purchase you get instant access to free online workout videos that offer instructions and ideas from professional coaches that will help you along the way to get fit lose weight and recover from injuries. SUPERIOR QUALITY. 100% LIFETIME SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. We've PROVEN & TESTED our products for comfort and durability you can enjoy our Vibration Plate and Bands absolutely RISK-FREE. LifePro's mission is to develop premium & safe home exercise equipment to help you lead a healthier & better lifestyle with 100% customer satisfaction.