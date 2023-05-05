United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
plusOne
Vibrating Wand Massager
$34.99$29.98
10 different vibration settings Powerful vibrations for total body pleasure Fully waterproof for enjoyment in the bath or shower Super soft with smooth broad head Premium magnetic charging connection Cordless with a compact lightweight body Do most vibrators leave you wanting more? Say hello to the wand. A compact, yet powerful vibrator, this massager delivers the most intense sensations that plusOne has to offer. Whether used alone or with a partner, the wand is guaranteed to super-charge your erotic explorations with its unparalleled strength. Best of all, it’s rechargeable, body safe, and fully waterproof — meaning you can take it anywhere your explorations may lead you.