Adam and Eve

Vibrating Triple Probe

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Rump-Rocking Prostate Ecstasy Is Yours! This Deeply Satisfying Vibe Thrills You 3 Ways: 2 Shafts + Motor! Why stimulate the prostate? Why not! It's literally the backdoor to bigger, hotter, and harder O's as massaged pelvic floor muscles contract & release for mind-blowing release. Enjoy as is, or wear it during sex and solo escapades. Prostate vibe designed specifically for a man's body Strong & reliable 7-speed motor inside ergonomic shape Arc-shaped main shaft with P-Spot-seeking bulbous tip Shorter shaft targets perineum (aka taint) for total stimulation 4.76 inches long, 4 inches insertable, an easy to slide 1.4 inches wide Crafted from hypoallergenic, body-safe silicone and ABS plastic USB rechargeable, 2 hour charge time, up to 90 minutes of play, cord included Completely waterproof Always use with water based lube for comfort & best results Men: Discover A 3-Ring Circus Of Pleasure Inside Your Body! Of course by now you're pretty familiar with all the fun an erect penis can give you, and your balls, too. But pull back the curtain to anal play and what will you find? A lonely prostate just waiting for some attention. Give that prostate some attention, any attention, and the rewards are great! Your toes will curl and your heart will pound towards a huge happy ending! It's all here in one handy sex toy: 2 ergonomically shaped shafts and a powerful 7-speed motor for triple the fun! Get there fast...or edge up to it...with the Triple Probe's unique combination of shape, sensual silicone material and vibe technology. Lube it up and feel its sloping, vibrating arc find your starved-for-attention P-Spot. At the same time, a smaller twig-shaped shaft teases your taint for complete and total release. Your Vibrating Triple Probe is just under one and half inches wide for easy insertion. There are no batteries to buy. Your Vibrating Triple Probe is USB rechargeable, like your phone. Plug it in for 2 hours while you're doing other things, then ease back and enjoy up to 90 minutes of play time –– see how long you can l