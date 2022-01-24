Adorime

Vibrating Strapless Strap On Dildo Vibrator

$38.99

Ergonomic Unique Design - This uniquely designed massager is perfectly match the actual curve and length. It’s integrated vibration and unique grinding grooves make the wearer equally pleasing, perfect for lesbian and single women! 9 Powerful Vibrations - Adorime's newly launched female companion multi-function vibrator use the high quality super motor, it’s various of powerful vibrations will definitely surprise you. Wait for you to experience! Waterproof and USB Rechargeable - This massager is 100% waterproof, you can use it with confidence even in the water environment. In addition, USB fast charging provide you with long-term uninterrupted enjoyment. Soft and Safe Silicone Material - This female vibrator uses body-safe silicone material, safe and non-toxic. In addition, it is made of soft material with moderate softness, comfortable to use without hard irritating pain. Discreet Shipping---We designed discreet package with no product description but logo to help you avoid the possible embarrassed moment. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions about this product.