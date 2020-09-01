Adam and Eve

Be Seduced By Flashing Light & Vibration! Waterproof! This thick & clear stretchy ring gives you extra support for extreme erections! Tap the push-button control to fire up powerful vibrations while color-changing mood lights put you under a sexy spell! Made from soft silicone with clit-tickling nubs, this vibrating penis ring will get you both in the mood for love. Includes free batteries. • Made from 100% soft silicone • Thick for extra shaft support • Ultra-stretchy to fit most • Removable single-speed powerful vibrator • Push-button activation • Vibrator flashes different colors for eye-catching fun • Clit-tickling nubs for her pleasure • Includes 3 free AG 10 batteries • Waterproof Get in the mood for hot, sexy fun with the Vibrating Mood Penis Ring! This ring gives you all the extra support and powerful, tingling vibrations you love in one hot package – but amps up your adrenaline with flashing colored lights! This vibrating ring is also made from 100% stretchy silicone, so it’ll give you that extra boost of comfort and support you need to go all night long. To use, just slip this vibrating penis ring on over your erection. It has extra vents for maximum support and maximum stretchy comfort. Put this ring on and you’ll feel a bigger, harder erection that’ll be ready for wild, bed-rocking sex. Then just tap the push-button to activate the vibrator. Your penis ring will buzz to life with powerful vibrations and flashing lights! The flashing lights change color – go from blue to red or green and more as tantalizing vibrations arouse your shaft. And when your partner feels the vibrator flicking the nubs directly on her clit, she’ll moan for more! Since this is a waterproof sex toy, try taking your Vibrating Mood Ring penis ring into the shower for slippery encounters. Clean your ring with soap and water or sex toy cleaner.