Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Je Joue

Vibrating Cock Ring

$59.00
At Je Joue
Discreet and mighty, this cock ring keeps the guy harder for longer while hitting just the right spot for clitoral stimulation. Choose from three speed settings and two vibration patterns, and indulge in multi-level pleasure - together.
Featured in 1 story
17 Low-Key, TSA-Proof Sex Toys
by Sara Coughlin