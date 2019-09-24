Billy Jealousy

Vibrant Tattoo Lotion

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Billy Jealousy

MAKE YOUR MARK VIBRANT Your tattoo is just begging for attention! Know what else it’s begging for, tough guy? Some TLC. But c’mon, not in a wimpy way! Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Lotion contains essential oils and shea butter to bring out your tat’s color, definition and just a little oomph! Green tea leaf extract delivers powerful antioxidant properties to protect against environmental forces, while grapeseed oil shields against harmful free radicals. Helps your tattoos look clean, colorful and shamelessly cool. Spread some on twice a day. Your skin and tats will be glad you did. ONLY THE BEST + Dermatologist Tested + SLS Free + Paraben Free + Phthalate Free + Vegan + Cruelty Free + Made in America + 2017 AskMen, Award Winner