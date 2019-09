Aria

Vibrance

This vibe by Aria situates itself somewhere between a bullet vibrator and a traditional vibrator. Compact but surprisingly powerful, the Vibrance is great for either clit play or insertion. Fully waterproof, made from pure platinum silicone, and bolstering 10 vibrations patterns, this pretty little thing packs a punch. Vibration modes: 10 Width: 1.5" Length: 6.25" Insertable length: 4.5"