Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Vibes

Vibes Earplugs

$23.99
At Vibes
Vibes provides approximately 22 dB sound reduction across frequencies (15 NRR). Each purchase includes: - 1 pair of earplugs - 3 interchangeable fit sizes (small, medium, large) - Pocket sized hard case for easy storage
Featured in 1 story
The Perfect Gifts To Buy Music Lovers
by Courtney E. Smith