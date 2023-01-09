Maude

Vibe

$49.00

Product Sku: 56164726; Color Code: 030 Discrete, modern vibrator by maude, with a round base and tapered tip for targeted stimulation that’s so versatile. A trio of speeds and water-resistant function make it ideal for just about any sitch, complete with a canvas travel pouch to take it with you for fun on the go. Features - 3 speeds - Rechargeable via USB - 2.5 hr run time - Water-resistant Content + Care - 100% Silicone - Hand wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 1.54”dia x 4.88”l Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned. maude Taking an inclusive approach to intimacy and a simple approach to sex, maude innovates modern iterations of bedroom essentials, offering a minimalist aesthetic and premium materials, designed with all people in mind.