Vornado

Vfan Mini Classic Vintage Air Circulator Fan, Green

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

ICONIC PERFORMANCE — Utilizes Vornado's signature Vortex air circulation to more effectively move air throughout the room. TIMELESS DESIGN — Bringing together sturdy metal construction with authentic Vornado VFAN styling. SIMPLE CONTROLS — The 2-speed manual control is easy to use and allows you to dial in your comfort. MULTI-DIRECTIONAL AIRFLOW — Equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it. SUPERIOR SUPPORT — Backed by a 5-year hassle-free guarantee and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS. Built to meet U. S. voltage requirements. Certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U. S.