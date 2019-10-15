Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2008

La Grande Dame, the prestige cuvée of Veuve Clicquot was created in tribute to Madame Clicquot. The finest expression of the House style it is a wine of incomparable finesse.Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2008 is a great wine for gastronomy. This cuvée will pair extremely well with oysters, fish tartare, seafood or even chicken with sesame.On the eye, La Grande Dame 2008 light gold color has a surprising glint. The initial nose reveals a strong attack, both aerial and delicate. Upon being released it presents notes of dried fruits (almonds, figs, apricots), ripe white fruits (pears), and finally, subtle toasted notes of hazelnut and praline. Thus, those luscious pastry notes are well balanced with the blend’s freshness and clarity.On the palate, the attack is strong and sharp. La Grande Dame 2008 bestows a silky texture upon young fruits, carried by citrus and red fruits (cherry) notes. The Pinot Noir, a signature of the Veuve Clicquot’s style, shines extraordinarily by its freshness, minerality, and power. La Grande Dame 2008 is a perfect combination of complexity, structure, and strength.