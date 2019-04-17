Saipua

Vetiver With French Green Clay Soap

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

In 1997, The founder of Saipua soaps, Susan Ryhanen, started crafting soap in her Brooklyn apartment. Today, a family business, Saipua produces cold-processed olive oil based soaps, each bar containing 40-60% which means it is an extraordinary moisturizer. The soaps are scented with pure essential oils. No artificial fragrances or perfumes are used in the manufacturing process. It is safe for those with sensitive skin. Each batch of 88 bars is hand measured & poured.