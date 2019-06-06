Love Home & Planet

Vetiver & Tea Tree Multipurpose Cleaner Spray - 23oz

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Our all purpose cleaners are loaded with powerful plant-based cleansers, to make your home shine with cleanliness, plus they are vegan and cruelty free. This multipurpose cleaner spray is loaded with powerful plant based cleansers to make your home shine with cleanliness. Counters, mirrors, coffee tables, sinks - rejoice! Blended with Australian Tea Tree Oil and infused with notes of sophisticated Haitian Vetiver, this spray will leave your surfaces spotless with a refreshing kiss of nature. Dermatologist tested and pH neutral.HOW TO USE: For general cleaning, spray entire surface, scrub as needed. For tough stains, spray and allow to sit for 1 minute, then scrub as needed. No need to rinse, just wipe clean.Safe for use on: Ceramic, Chrome, Concrete, Corian, Formica, Granite (sealed and unsealed), Laminate flooring, Marble (unsealed), Porcelain, Stainless steel, Travertine. Safe for use with CAUTION (Test first on an inconspicuous spot): Acrylic, Fiberglass, Glass, Marble (sealed), Mirror, Plate glass, Porcelain coated steel, Satin, Nickel, Vinyl sheet flooring, Wood (oil-based coating). NOT safe for use on: Aluminum, Brass, Wood (finished and unfinished).KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.