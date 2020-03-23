SELF CARE CO.

Vetiver, Cedarwood + Bergamot Natural Soy Candle

SELF CARE CO. believe that every human being should have access to the education & help they need to maintain a healthy mind. That's why they donate 10% of their profits across three charities that are close to their hearts - Young Minds, Street Link & The Calm Zone. A blend of grounding Vetiver, Cedarwood + Bergamot essential oils to create a calm and comforting atmosphere in your home. Inspired by slow living + musky nights in Dorset, England. Take a moment to mindfully light your candle, inhale the natural scents and breathe deeply into the now. Self Care Co. use 100% natural soy wax + high therapeutic grade essential oils. Hand poured in small batches. Burn time approx 60 hrs