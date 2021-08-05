Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Vetements
Vetements 2020 Blazer W/ Tags
$895.00
$626.50
Buy Now
Review It
At TheRealReal
Vetements Blazer From the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection by Demna Gvasalia Pink Pointed Collar Button Closure
Need a few alternatives?
Frame
Frame Animal Print Blazer
BUY
$48.00
$480.00
TheRealReal
Vetements
Vetements 2020 Blazer W/ Tags
BUY
$626.50
$895.00
TheRealReal
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Vintage Plaid Print Blazer
BUY
$463.25
$545.00
TheRealReal
Theory
Double-breasted Blazer In Striped Stretch Linen
BUY
C$235.00
C$780.00
Theory
More from Vetements
Vetements
Cartoon-print Roll-neck Mesh Long-sleeved Top
BUY
£595.00
MatchesFashion
Vetements
Black Wolford Edition Logo Tights
BUY
$180.00
SSENSE
Vetements
Logo Lurex Cotton Crew Socks
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
Vetements
Grey & Red Reebok Edition Spike Runner 200 Sneakers
BUY
$237.00
$790.00
SSENSE
More from Outerwear
Old Navy
Ripped Light-wash Jean Jacket
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Frame
Frame Animal Print Blazer
BUY
$48.00
$480.00
TheRealReal
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Collection Blazer W/ Tags
BUY
$73.75
$295.00
TheRealReal
Treasure & Bond
Plaid Hooded Coat
BUY
$98.90
$149.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted