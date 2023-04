Crave

Vesper Vibrator Necklace (rose Gold)

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

26" nickel-free, stainless steel chain. 3.75" pendant. Fully USB rechargeable with the supplied cable. 4 control settings: low, med, high, and pulsing. Discreet and silent. Body safe materials - nickel free. Stainless steel body and tip will not change color or tarnish.