Crave

Vesper Vibrator Necklace (24k Gold)

$149.00

26" nickel-free, 24k gold plated, stainless steel chain. 3.75" pendant. Fully USB rechargeable with the supplied cable. 4 control settings: low, med, high, and high-pulsing. Discreet and silent. Body safe materials - nickel free. The Vesper is a bold statement piece of jewelry that doubles as a no-compromise, powerful vibrator. This discreet clitoral vibrator hangs on a 26" stainless steel chain. All our products are made from body safe materials and are nickel-free. This product is splash-proof for easy cleaning with soap and water. Product includes USB cable for recharging and a pouch for storage.