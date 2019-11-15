Crave

Vesper Vibrator Necklace

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

This pretty, bullet-shaped pendant is here for the transition from night out to night in. That is: It’s a necklace and a vibrator. It’s made of stainless steel, finished in 24-karat gold, and is completely waterproof (so it’s easy to clean). The vibrator has four speeds and two modes (pulsing and constant), and it’s known for being quiet. You can recharge it quickly through any USB port (a full charge lasts about 40 minutes). The Vesper looks great layered with other necklaces, and with whatever you’re wearing. Or not wearing. Stainless steel Waterproof Length: 3.8"; Diameter: 0.5"; Chain length: 26" USB re-chargeable