Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Crave
Vesper Vibrator Necklace
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Vesper Vibrator Necklace
More from Crave
Crave
Vesper Vibrating Necklace
$69.00
from
Crave
BUY
Crave
Vesper
$139.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Crave
Crave Vesper Vibrating Necklace
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Crave
Vesper Vibrator Necklace
$149.00
from
goop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted