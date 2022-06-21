Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Vesper247
Vesper Shea Navy Wide Leg Trousers
£40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vesper247
Need a few alternatives?
I.Am.Gia.
Amina Pant
BUY
$80.00
I.Am.Gia.
Miaou
Black Thong Trousers
BUY
$201.00
$265.00
SSENSE
Intimissimi
Straight Silk Pants
BUY
$129.00
Intimissimi
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Salavaged Deadstock Olive M65 Cargo Pants
BUY
£59.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Noelle Cobalt Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Noelle Stone Stripe Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Jemima Khaki Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£64.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Pandora Paisley Print Halter Neck Midi Dress
BUY
£52.00
Vesper247
More from Pants
Vesper247
Vesper Noelle Cobalt Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Noelle Stone Stripe Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Rory Black And Orange Print Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Shea Navy Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£40.00
Vesper247
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted