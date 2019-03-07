Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
SJP

Vesper Bow Mules

$365.00$146.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
On-trend satin mules elevated with giant bow detail. Self-covered stiletto heel, 4" (100mm). Satin upper. Peep toe. Slip-on style. Leather lining and sole. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
Shop Our Favorite Fashion Week Shoes
by Emily Ruane