In public and private, for looks and pleasure Owning jewelry is beautiful, owning one that can also serve as a vibrator is powerful. And this is what the Vesper Necklace does—it serves as a necklace to uplift your appearance outside and becomes a tool for sweet stimulation in your sexy corner. This sex toy is easy to use as it has only one button for off and on and for controlling the 4 speeds set of low, medium, high, and pulsing. Choose any of the tripartite colors of silver, rose gold, and 24kt gold plating with matching chains. Whatever choice you make, one thing is assured, you are getting two kits for the price of one. Highlights: Smooth rounded stainless steel tip designed for external stimulation Can serve for both private and public use One button for on and off Rechargeable via USB Reliable with up to 40-minutes power Discreet sex toy