Lush
Very Very Frightening
$9.95
At Lush
Shivers down your spine? Body aching all the time? Just hop in the shower with our new lemony-fresh sudser. Very Very Frightening hits with a thunderbolt and lightning of grapefruit and bergamot, sharing its scent with old favorite, Space Girl Bath Bomb. Meanwhile, antioxidant-rich safflower petal infusion and soothing, regenerative plantain extract keeps the skin terrifyingly soft. Put aside a couple of these devils for yourself before they disappear!