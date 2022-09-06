Valentino

Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Liquid Foundation

Very Light, Very Lasting, Very Valentino Foundation. This semi-matte finish perfectly balances three foundation dreams: buildable coverage, breathable and lightweight texture, and long-lasting 24-hour wear. Available in 40 shades, made for all skin tones. Very Valentino foundation features exclusive Light-Lasting™ Technology to deliver buildable, medium coverage with a comfortable, breathable feel. Formulated with an extra-light powder that can absorb up to 3 times its own weight, the formula allows for a perfect, hydrated, semi-matte foundation finish that lasts all day long. Available in 40 inclusive shades, made for all skintones. The foundation range was developed in partnership with extensive research on 5,000 women in eight countries across every continent. To ensure perfect coverage and feel, our formula is tailored to each skintone, ensuring the most perfect finish from the lightest to deepest foundation shade. Benefits Semi-Matte Finish 24 hour-wear Buildable Coverage Lightweight and breathable Transfer-resistant Comfortable feel SPF 26