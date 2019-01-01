Search
Products fromShopClothingCostumes
Victoria's Secret

Very Sexy Chantilly Lace & Satin Slip

$49.50
At Victoria's Secret
The most delicate Chantilly lace gets together with smooth satin, here in a sexy little slip finished with crossback straps at the plunge back. More
Featured in 1 story
8 Halloween Costumes You Can Make With Lingerie
by Kasandra Brabaw