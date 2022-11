Jessica Strand

Very Merry Cocktails

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 65542771; Color Code: 037 Featuring more than 50 recipes for festive cocktails, this collection lends heaps of spirit to every holiday party. It also makes a sweet gift and stocking stuffer for the season! Hardcover 123 pages Chronicle Dimensions 8.5"L, 5.5"W