Alba Botanica

Very Emollient Fragrence Free Sunscreen Spray Spf 50, 6 Oz

Protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays with Alba Botanica Fragrance Free Clear Spray Sensitive SPF 50 Sunscreen. Our lightweight, air-powered mist is made with botanical ingredients such as chamomile and aloe for a smooth finish without a heavy or greasy feeling. This sunscreen is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Our reef-friendly formula is made with 100% vegetarian ingredients, and it does not contain any oxybenzone, octinoxate, synthetic fragrances or gluten. It's also biodegradable and not tested on animals. Includes one 6 oz. bottle of Alba Botanica Fragrance Free Clear Spray Sensitive SPF 50 Sunscreen. At Alba Botanica, our product family constantly evolves alongside health, beauty, and ingredient knowledge and trends. We’re dedicated to making high quality, 100% vegetarian products that overflow with botanical ingredients. Do beautiful – that’s the motto that motivates our body loving products that nourish the skin, hair and, of course, the soul.Lightweight, air-powered mist made with botanical ingredients; Provides broad spectrum protection, is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and is coral reef safe; No oxybenzone, octinoxate, synthetic fragrances; Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation