Farmacy

Very Cherry Clean Makeup Cleansing Balm With Acerola Cherry

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farmacy

A pink, cherry-scented limited-edition version of our Green Clean cleansing balm! This nourishing makeup cleansing balm gently melts away stubborn makeup and impurities caused by pollution, without stripping skin. Cleanse effortlessly and indulge your senses with this balm-to-oil formula that smells like summer!