Farmacy

Very Cherry Bright Vitamin C Serum

$82.80 $58.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Discover a rejuvenated, brighter-looking complexion with the FARMACY Very Cherry Bright 15% Clean Vitamin C Serum, a nourishing cocktail of fruity goodness. Powered by 15% Vitamin C that’s sourced from Acerola Cherry along with three other different forms, the serum works to banish dullness as well as unwanted pigmentation in the form of dark spots. It can improve the appearance of fine lines for a younger illusion while treating your visage to a burst of luminosity. Added Hyaluronic Acid locks in water for a supple, hydrated surface that keeps skin moisturised for longer while 3-Glyceryl Ascorbate visibly improves texture. To finish off, a cocktail of peptides and botanical ingredients soothe, comfort, and calm your complexion so as not to aggravate irritation.